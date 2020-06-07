Share
Tear gas, stone throwing as Beirut demonstration turns violent

7 hours ago

Lebanese security forces have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Beirut.
Hundreds of people were rallying against the government’s handling of the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

