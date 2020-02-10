Technology being developed in Poland aims at transforming the lives of people with disabilities

The innovation project ‘Insension’ is being developed to give people with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities (PIMD) a new way of communicating. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/10/technology-being-developed-in-poland-aims-at-transforming-the-lives-of-people-with-disabil

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live