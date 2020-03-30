Teddy bear hunt goes viral

A third of the world’s population is now living under lockdown to contain coronavirus.

The lockdown is particularly challenging for children who must stay indoors, away from their schools and friends.

In New Zealand, some are turning to teddy bears to support their youngsters and themselves. Now the bears are popping up in other countries.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis explains.

