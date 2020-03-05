Share
Tennessee tornadoes: Dozens killed, many missing in US state

Dozens of people have been killed, including five children, after a series of tornadoes tore through the US state of Tennessee.
At least three people are missing.
Al Jazeera's Leah Harding reports.

