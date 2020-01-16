Tennis stars raise millions for bushfire relief ahead of Australian Open

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Australian Open 2020

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were among tennis stars who attended the Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to raise money for the victims of the ongoing bushfires in Australia.

“Talking with Roger [Federer] a couple of hours ago and we decided to give 250,000 Australian dollars to the fire relief together,” announced Nadal to a cheering crowd.

More than 4.8 million Australian dollars (3.3 million US dollars) was raised in the event.

At least 145 fires continue burning in New South Wales and Victoria States, according to reports. At least 27 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since a record-breaking heatwave first triggered bushfires in September.

Mandatory credit: Australian Open 2020

Video ID: 20200116-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200116-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly