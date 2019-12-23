Tens of thousands flee as Syrian forces continue Idlib advance

More than 80,000 Syrians are on the move towards Turkey, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who says that the country cannot take more than the 3.7 million refugees already there.

The exodus follows heavy bombardment by suspected Russia and Syrian forces in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has promised to take Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold, back in its entirety.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

