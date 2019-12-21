Tens of thousands flee Syria’s Idlib as deadly bombings intensify

Thousands of civilians are fleeing Syria’s Idlib province to the Turkish border, after a dramatic increase in bombings by their government and Russia.

United Nations Observers say 18,000 people have been displaced in just 24 hours.

Seven people were killed on Friday morning – after at least 19 civilians were killed on Thursday.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports.

