Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani’s remains return to Iran

Millions of mourners across Iran have turned out to pay their respects to General Qassem Soleimani, who was a powerful and revered military commander killed by a US air attack in Iraq.

His death has become a rallying point for Iranians who are enraged at the US President Donald Trump for ordering the killing.

And Iran has announced it will lift production restrictions on its nuclear activities, ensuring that a corner has been turned in relations in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

