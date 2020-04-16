Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis have been stranded abroad, awaiting repatriation flights.

The government says citizens who wish to do so will soon be brought back from countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

But the speed in which the government is conducting its coronavirus response has drawn criticism both home and abroad.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports.

