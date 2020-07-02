Tesla becomes world’s most valuable carmaker after share price surge

Tesla has become the world’s most valuable carmaker after a surge in its share price over the last year. It surpassed Toyota in market capitalisation during trading on Wall Street on Wednesday. The electric carmaker’s sales are still just a fraction of the larger players in the industry, but it has seen significant growth in the past year. The Interantional Energy Organisation expects electric car sales to suffer less of a slump than traditional vehicles this year.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en