Thai forces storm shopping centre after gunman kills at least 20

Thai security forces have stormed a shopping centre to help hundreds of people escape a hostage situation.

A soldier had shot and killed at least 20 people before holding others in the shopping centre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, about 220km (135 miles) northeast of the capital, Bangkok.

Witnesses say the shooter has an assault rifle.

People were seen running from the building in videos posted on social media.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay has more from Bangkok.

