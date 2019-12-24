-
Thai opposition party vows more rallies as it faces legal charges
Thailand’s main opposition party is planning mass protests in the New Year, even as it comes under increasing pressure from the courts.
The Election Commission wants the Future Forward Party dissolved and its leaders banned from politics after it won 81 parliamentary seats in March.
Analysts say the party is a threat to the military establishment.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Bangkok.
