Thai rogue soldier angry over ‘property deal dispute’

Thailand’s Prime Minister says a property dispute was the motive for a soldier to shoot hostages in a shopping mall.

The 32-year-old gunman killed 29 people before security forces eventually cornered and killed him.

He first opened fire at a military base near the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from the capital, Bangkok.

