Thai soldier shot dead after killing at least 26 in gun rampage

A Thai soldier has been shot dead by police after going on a shooting rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, killing at least 26 people and wounding 57 others in northeast Thailand …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/08/thai-soldier-kills-at-least-17-in-gun-rampage-streamed-on-facebook

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live