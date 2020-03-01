Thailand: 35-year-old man becomes first recorded coronavirus death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A 35-year-old male, who was also suffering from dengue fever, passed away in Thailand on Saturday, becoming the country’s first recorded death from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The patient had been in hospital since February 16th and was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute (BIDI) before dying of organ failure. Footage filmed outside the institute on Sunday shows people washing their hands and wearing face masks as the enter the facility.

Fear was rife among some locals, as one Thai resident told cameras “the coronavirus is in Thailand now and has spread out to the world. It’s very scary for the Thai.”

According to reports, Director-general of the Department of Disease Control Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the man was at risk due to his expose to Chinese tourists.

Another local, Bird, appeared to echo the sentiment, saying that “Chinese tourists that come to Thailand every year come a lot and for the whole year. I think this is the main factor for the coronavirus spreading very fast to Thailand, yes.”

Almost 3,000 people have died from the infection worldwide, with the majority of fatalities in its epicentre, China. Thailand has thus far reported 42 cases of infection, with 30 of those discharged from hospital.

