Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies

Thailand’s anti-government protest movement is growing, with more sectors of society taking part in the demonstrations.

Pressure is mounting on the government after weeks of student-led protests calling for elections and a new constitution.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

