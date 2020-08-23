-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 12 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 12 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 12 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 12 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 12 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 12 hours ago
Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies
Thailand’s anti-government protest movement is growing, with more sectors of society taking part in the demonstrations.
Pressure is mounting on the government after weeks of student-led protests calling for elections and a new constitution.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Thailand #ThailandProtests #AljazeeraEnglish