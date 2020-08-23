Share
Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies

13 hours ago

Thailand’s anti-government protest movement is growing, with more sectors of society taking part in the demonstrations.
Pressure is mounting on the government after weeks of student-led protests calling for elections and a new constitution.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

