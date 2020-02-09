Thailand: Buddhists mark full moon festival with dazzling light show at Wat Phra Dhammakaya

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Buddhist monks and worshippers gathered to attend a lantern-lit ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, celebrating Makha Bucha Day, on Sunday.

Worshippers dressed in white held candles and prayed, torches were lit and monks circled the temple holding their lanterns.

The ceremony, also known as Lord Buddha Day, honours Buddha and his teachings. It also marks the day when 1,250 monks were ordained by the Gautama.

The religious festival, a public holiday in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, is held on the full moon of the third lunar month of the calendar.

Video ID: 20200209-034

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-034

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly