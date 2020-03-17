Share
Thailand car bomb: At least 20 people injured after explosion

55 mins ago

At least 20 people have been injured by a car bomb that exploded in front of a government building in Southern thailand.
It happened in the city of Yala, where officials were holding a meeting to discuss the spread of Coronavirus.
No group claimed responsibility yet.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports live from Bangkok.

