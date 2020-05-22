Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo

Thailand’s four million migrant workers are more vulnerable than ever after recent layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most borders closed, thousands are stranded and relying on handouts.

And there are fears their situation could get even worse once the country fully returns to work.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Samut Sakhon in Thailand.

