Thailand plastic waste: Turning old fishing nets into mask

The fishing industry is a significant part of Thailand’s economy, but it is also one of the main contributors to marine pollution, in particular plastic.

Now, a charity organisation has combined with private enterprise to recycle fishermen’s damaged nets.

In turn, these are being made into products used to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.

