Thailand: Police investigate mass shooting after suspect killed by security forces

An investigation into a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima in central Thailand was under way on Sunday after security forces killed a soldier behind the attack.

At least 21 people were shot dead and dozens more wounded in a series of incidents in which the suspect first killed his commanding officer and another soldier before getting a gun and ammunitions.

The suspect also stole a vehicle before opening fire at a Buddhist temple and at The Terminal 21 shopping mall. He also posted photos and video in full gear as the shooting was being carried out.

