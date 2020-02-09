-
Thailand: Police investigate mass shooting after suspect killed by security forces
An investigation into a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima in central Thailand was under way on Sunday after security forces killed a soldier behind the attack.
At least 21 people were shot dead and dozens more wounded in a series of incidents in which the suspect first killed his commanding officer and another soldier before getting a gun and ammunitions.
The suspect also stole a vehicle before opening fire at a Buddhist temple and at The Terminal 21 shopping mall. He also posted photos and video in full gear as the shooting was being carried out.
Video ID: 20200209-010
