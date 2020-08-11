-
Thailand students protest government and monarchy | DW News
Thousands of student protesters in Thailand have rallied in anti-government protests, demanding political change. The rally on August 10 was the biggest in recent months. Protesters are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who seized power in 2014 in a military coup and who last year came out ahead in controversial polls. Protesters are also calling for reform of the monarchy. A call that’s been taboo in Thailand due to strict laws on defaming or insulting the king, Maha Vajiralongkorn.
