Thailand students protest government and monarchy | DW News

Thousands of student protesters in Thailand have rallied in anti-government protests, demanding political change. The rally on August 10 was the biggest in recent months. Protesters are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who seized power in 2014 in a military coup and who last year came out ahead in controversial polls. Protesters are also calling for reform of the monarchy. A call that’s been taboo in Thailand due to strict laws on defaming or insulting the king, Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Thailand #ThailandProtests #ThailandKing