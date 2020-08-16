-
Thailand: Thousands join anti-government protest in Bangkok
Thousands took part in an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Saturday, in the latest of a series of protests demanding political reforms in the country.
Protesters were seen gathered near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, which has been a gathering place for similar demonstrations throughout July and August.
Students and other activists have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, as well as reforms to the 2017 constitution that was devised after a period of military rule.
Prominent student activist Parit Chiwarak was arrested for his involvement in the movements on Friday but has since been released on bail.
