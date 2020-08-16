Thailand: Thousands join anti-government protest in Bangkok

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands took part in an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Saturday, in the latest of a series of protests demanding political reforms in the country.

Protesters were seen gathered near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, which has been a gathering place for similar demonstrations throughout July and August.

Students and other activists have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, as well as reforms to the 2017 constitution that was devised after a period of military rule.

Prominent student activist Parit Chiwarak was arrested for his involvement in the movements on Friday but has since been released on bail.

Video ID: 20200816-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200816-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly