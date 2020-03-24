-
Thailand: Thousands of migrant workers try to leave country ahead of coronavirus lockdown
Thousands of migrant workers attempted to flee Thailand on Tuesday, as seen in footage from Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok, ahead of a coronavirus lockdown set to take effect on Thursday.
Large crowds can be seen at the bus terminal serving as the main long-distance bus station in Bangkok, after Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s announcement on Tuesday that more strict restrictions will be implemented in the country after declaring a one-month state of emergency.
Footage also shows temperature controls as well as other sanitation measures being placed inside the bus terminal.
“If someone is over 37.5 [degrees celcius] we separate that person and send [them] to the clinic to be taken care [of],” explained Dr Jirasak Yaovatsakul President of the Bangkok Transport company at Mo Chit Terminal.
Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s announcement comes as his government has been criticised of failing to take action after 106 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing total to 827.
