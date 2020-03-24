Thailand: Thousands of migrant workers try to leave country ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of migrant workers attempted to flee Thailand on Tuesday, as seen in footage from Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok, ahead of a coronavirus lockdown set to take effect on Thursday.

Large crowds can be seen at the bus terminal serving as the main long-distance bus station in Bangkok, after Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s announcement on Tuesday that more strict restrictions will be implemented in the country after declaring a one-month state of emergency.

Footage also shows temperature controls as well as other sanitation measures being placed inside the bus terminal.

“If someone is over 37.5 [degrees celcius] we separate that person and send [them] to the clinic to be taken care [of],” explained Dr Jirasak Yaovatsakul President of the Bangkok Transport company at Mo Chit Terminal.

Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s announcement comes as his government has been criticised of failing to take action after 106 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing total to 827.

