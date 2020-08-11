Thailand: Thousands rally against government at Thammasat University campus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered at Thammasat University campus, located in the outskirts of Bangkok on Monday, demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, as well as against the royalist establishment.

Protesters held placards and posters with pictures of missing activists, they also demanded the dissolution of parliament and a new constitution.

One protester said the demonstrators were unable to “live with the old regime and they want change and they will do anything they can.”

In recent weeks, Thailand has been rocked by student protests demanding political change in the form of democratic reforms such as amendments to the country’s constitution and new elections.

The wave of protests began earlier this year following a constitutional court’s decision which dissolved the Future Forward Party and banned its leader from participating in politics for 10 years.

