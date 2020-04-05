Thailand: Tourist hotspot Patong deserted amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The streets and beaches of Patong, the most popular tourist hotspot on Thailand’s biggest island Phuket, were deserted on Saturday, amid a lockdown imposed to tackle further spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Phuket, one of the most visited destinations in the country, was placed under a month-long lockdown with almost all transportation to the island banned, with the exception of vehicles and boats providing essential services and goods.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 2,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 20 deaths, have been reported in Thailand as of Saturday.

