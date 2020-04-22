Thailand virus curbs: Tourist industry hit as visitors stay away

Thai officials estimate that tourism, a mainstay of the country’s economy, could be down by 60 percent this year due to global coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Many tourists who come to Thailand also visit its elephant camps.

But with visitor numbers down, its owners are finding it hard to feed the animals.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Kanchanaburi, Thailand.

