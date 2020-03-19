Share
0 0 0 0

Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive

about 1 hour ago

Thailand’s government has introduced tougher measures to try to control the spread of the new coronavirus.
But the closure of all bars and entertainment venues in the capital will be a major setback for small businesses and millions of informal workers.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Bangkok.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID19 #Thailand

Leave a Comment