Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive

Thailand’s government has introduced tougher measures to try to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

But the closure of all bars and entertainment venues in the capital will be a major setback for small businesses and millions of informal workers.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Bangkok.

