Thailand’s government warns pro-democracy movement | DW News

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned that the entire country could be “consumed by flames” if pro-democracy protests continue to take place. Since July, protesters have been on the streets demanding changes to the Constitution and free and fair elections. This despite legal action and arrests from the government. Protesters say they will hold a major protest next month if their demands are not met. DW asks Thailand’s education minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, what the government intends to do.

