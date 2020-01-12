Share
Thailand’s protesters run against ‘dictatorship’

46 mins ago

Thailand has seen its biggest political protest in years in the form of what activists are calling a “run against dictatorship”.
Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports on the group wanting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.

