’Thank you’ and ’stay at home’ messages projected on Eiffel Tower in Paris

Ruptly is live from Paris on Friday, March 27, as a ‘thank you’ message intended for doctors, health professionals, police, city agents and all people mobilised against the coronavirus outbreak is projected on the Eiffel Tower.

A ‘stay at home’ message will be projected as well, in English and French, to remind the population of the importance of limiting travel and social distancing during this period of confinement.

