“Thank you Germany” – Strasbourg emergency physician/city councilor Syamak Agha Babaei

2 hours ago

It’s way too early for deconfinement in Alsace, but emergency care physician & Strasbourg municipal councilor Syamak Agha Babaei sees signs of hope as the number of intensive care unit patients finally drops. He salutes the role of colleagues and authorities in neighboring Germany for taking in French patients.

More in a special cross-border edition of #F24Debate in partnership with Deutsche Welle.

