That time when Rebel Wilson first stunned the BAFTAs – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

A throwback to the 2016 BAFTA awards when Rebel Wilson stole the show with her hilariously deadpan speech!

The British Academy Film Awards | 2016 | BBC

#BBC #BBCTheBritishAcademyFilmAwards #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.