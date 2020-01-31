The art of Brexit

As Britain leaves the EU, we’re joined by Stephen Clarke, the bestselling writer of wonders such as “A Year in the Merde”, “Merde in Europe” and most recently, “Elizabeth II, Queen of Laughs”. He speaks to Eve Jackson about the impact on the arts of cutting cultural ties with Europe. They also look at some of the films, series, art, comedy, music and books to come out of these uncertain times for Britain.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en