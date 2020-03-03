The Battle of Manila: 75 years after one of WWII’s deadliest battles

75 years ago, a brutal campaign was fought to end the Japanese occupation of Manila. More than 100,000 civilians died in the violence, which remains engraved forever in the memories of those who took part in what was one of WWII’s bloodiest campaigns.

