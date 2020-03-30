The Beginning of a Pandemic | Between Us

In the beginning of 2020, the world watched as China placed entire regions in quarantine to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Few could imagine that many countries would follow suit, as COVID-19 was declared a pandemic when its spread reached more than 100 countries. Our Asia Correspondent, Scott Heidler, takes us into his experience covering the beginnings of a pandemic in China.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #BetweenUs #Pandemic