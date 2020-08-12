The Beirut blast ‘created a wave that rushed towards us, like in the movies’

FRANCE 24 spoke to several witnesses who were filming the initial fire that broke out after the first blast at the Beirut port when large stocks of ammonium nitrate also exploded, sending a huge shock wave out for kilometres on all sides.

