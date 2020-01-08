With Phase One of the Brexit negotiations practically over, it is time to think forward and talk about what the future holds for the relations between the UK and the EU.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/07/the-brief-brexit-what-to-expect-from-future-relations

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live