The Brief: EU’s green transition ‘will have slightly positive economic effect’

The climate crisis has made headlines, but now European politicians are trying to put green policy into practice. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/08/the-brief-counting-the-cost-and-benefits-of-the-green-deal

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live