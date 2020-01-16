The Brief: funding Europe’s green ambitions

The European Commission has unveiled the “Just Transition Fund” as an essential part of its ambitious programme to fight climate change. The Fund, worth 7.5 billion euros, should help countries kick their coal habit.…

