The Brief: Irish choir brings message of hope on beating cancer to Brussels

A new case of cancer is diagnosed in the EU every 9 seconds, making the disease a personal issue for many Europeans. We met a special choir from Ireland, who have their own way of beating cancer, spreading the message of hope from the top of their lungs.…

