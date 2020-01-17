The Brief: Rule of law worries in Hungary and Poland

The European Parliament has voted on a resolution saying that rule of law in Hungary and Poland is still deteriorating. Which means that the EU is failing to bring these countries to realign with the Union’s core values.…

