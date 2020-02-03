The Brief: scratching music onto X-rays like bootleggers in Soviet Russia

A couple of music enthusiasts have been reviving a technique for scratching music onto X-rays. It was a method used in the Soviet Union to listen to music like jazz and rock and roll which was banned by the government.…

