The British are going: French tourism sector feels pain of British quarantine

The UK government’s decision to quarantine Brits returning from France has hit the French tourism sector hard. Hotels have seen upwards of 70 percent of their reservations cancelled, as holidaymakers raced to return before the restrictions took force over the weekend.

