The Christmas show that went wrong… | The Goes Wrong Show – BBC

Comedy series from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong. Our players present the story of Santa and his elves attempting to bring happiness to a sad little girl and her constantly fighting parents. Can the magical toy machine restore her Christmas cheer? Or perhaps Mr Snowman and his enchanting dance? We’ll never know, as a surly Santa indulges in too much Christmas sherry and contrives to ruin everything. Crackers explode, an elf is trapped in a confined space, and the toy machine attempts to eat the snowman alive. Also, there are songs, and these don’t go well.

The Goes Wrong Show | Christmas Special 2019 | BBC

