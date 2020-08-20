-
[LIVE] Russian opposition leader Navalny hospitalised after suspected poisoning - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: Navalny connected to ventilator in intensive care after suspected poisoning - 4 hours ago
-
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - 4 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - 4 hours ago
-
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - 5 hours ago
-
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - 5 hours ago
The colonel who overthrew Mali’s president
Military in Mali are calling on people to carry on as normal, promising to work quickly towards fresh elections and planning a patriotic rally in Bamako on Friday, to celebrate, they say, the people’s victory. Colonel Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Salvation Committee, has declared himself head of the junta.
