The colonel who overthrew Mali’s president

Military in Mali are calling on people to carry on as normal, promising to work quickly towards fresh elections and planning a patriotic rally in Bamako on Friday, to celebrate, they say, the people’s victory. Colonel Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Salvation Committee, has declared himself head of the junta.

