‘The Day’: Three female icons from the New York art scene team up

We’re joined by three towering figures from the New York culture scene: “cello rock star” Maya Beiser; the first woman to have a permanent leadership position at New York City Ballet, Wendy Whelan; and iconic choreographer Lucinda Childs. They speak to Eve Jackson about their new creation, “The Day”. It’s a meditation on the events of September 11 and is being performed at Paris’s Espace Cardin.

