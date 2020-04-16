The Debate: Donald Trump versus the WHO

The US president is under fire at home over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. In response, the president announced he will cut funding to the World Health Organization. In this edition of The Debate, how will the WHO make up the shortfall from its biggest donor?

