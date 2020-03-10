The Dow tanks more than 2,000 points: Worst day since 2008 crisis

President Donald Trump says he is considering taking drastic fiscal measures to ease the pressure on the United States’s economy, after a plunge in global stock markets on Monday.

Wall Street suffered its worst one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis with the Dow Jones falling more than 7 percent.

Asian markets are still on edge after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on an output cut which sent oil prices plunging by 30 percent.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

