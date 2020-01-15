-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
‘The end of denial’ of police brutality in France
IN THE PAPERS, January 15, 2020: We take a look at the French press following President Emmanuel Macron and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s calls for police to show more restraint. We also look at the Lebanese papers, after protests there seem to gain fresh momentum. Finally, we turn to Australia, where ongoing bushfires and deteriorating air quality have impacted players in the Australian Open’s qualifying round.
