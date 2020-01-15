‘The end of denial’ of police brutality in France

IN THE PAPERS, January 15, 2020: We take a look at the French press following President Emmanuel Macron and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s calls for police to show more restraint. We also look at the Lebanese papers, after protests there seem to gain fresh momentum. Finally, we turn to Australia, where ongoing bushfires and deteriorating air quality have impacted players in the Australian Open’s qualifying round.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en